New Cultural Mural in Sioux City

I grew up around the Sioux City area so it is really fun every time I go back to see so many new things popping up! I love seeing the improvements being made to the city.

One of those improvements is a new mural that was just completed as part of the West 7th Corridor Improvement Project.

In August of 2021, muralist Sarah C. Rutherford completed a mural of a Harrier Hawk on the American Home Healthcare building on West 7th. This mural is across the street from the newest mural.

The new mural was started on October 1st by world-renowned muralist Royyal Dog. It was finished on October 11th. The mural is on the J&L Staffing and Recruiting building. Royyal Dog is from Seoul, Korea.

According to his website, "He is best known for his photorealistic murals of African American women in traditional Korean hanbok dresses and iconic rappers. His paintings carry a message of global harmony and have been recognized for multiculturalism. His work can be seen around the world."

You may be familiar with his work and not even realize it. He's recently done murals in memory of Kobe Bryant and one for the Los Angeles Lakers featuring LeBron James. He also did a famous mural of Michelle Obama.

The mural that Royyal Dog did in Sioux City 'represents the African American, Southeast Asian and Jewish communities who have lived in the West 7th Street Corridor over the years.'

100 cans of spray paint and over 90 hours of work went into the Sioux City mural.

I did a drive-by when it was still in progress and it was cool to see the artist at work.

A big thank you to my friend, Jeremy Boddy, for helping me with this story!

West 7th Murals

