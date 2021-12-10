Frankie Warns South Dakota to “Be Prepared” For Friday Snowstorm

Frankie MacDonald is a Canadian amateur meteorologist that keeps a good eye on South Dakota weather.

Frankie has posted hundreds of weather videos about weather events all over the globe from his home in Nova Scotia, Canada.

We love Frankie! In his latest video, he's warning us about Friday's big snowstorm across South Dakota. BE PREPARED!

Frankie says: "Major Winter Storm is on its way for South Dakota on Friday, December 10, 2021, and it will bring 6 to 10 Inches of Snow or More Especially in Sioux Falls South Dakota.

Get our free mobile app

And it will bring Very Strong Winds and it will bring Blowing and Drifting Snow and it will Create Snow Drifts and it will bring Dangerous and Treacherous Driving Conditions and winds will be Howling and Streets, Roads, Highways and the Interstate Highways will be Snow Covered and it will bring Whiteout Conditions in South Dakota.

Especially in Sioux Falls and the Cold air is coming from the North and the Warm Moist Air is coming from the South that will Cause a Major Winter Storm for South Dakota Including Sioux Falls on Friday, December, 2021.

People in South Dakota Be Prepared Have your Winter Boots, Winter Jackets, Hats, Gloves, Scarfs and Ski Pants Ready.

Order your Pizzas and Chinese Food and Buy Cases of Pepsi and Coke. Do your Grocery Shopping Don't Wait Until the Last Minute Do it Right Now. Have your Samsung Galaxys, Samsung Galaxy Smartphones, Samsung Galaxy Tablets, Smartphones, Cell Phones, Laptops and Tablets Charged and Have your 3G, 4G, 5G and LTE Internet Ready.

When you are Driving your Car Take your Time Driving your Car and Slow Down so you Don't Get in the Car Accident. When you are Walking Be Very Careful while you are Walking so you Don't Slip and Fall. Have your Furnaces Ready and Turn on the Furnaces to Keep the House Warm. Drink Lots of Green Tea, White Tea, Red Tea, and Drink Lots of Green Tea to Keep you Warm. Have your Extra Blankets Ready to Keep you Warm.

Have your Shovels, Hefts, Snow Scoops, Snow Blowers, Snow Plows and Salt Trucks Ready. If you Have anybody Living in South Dakota Be Prepared for the Major Winter Storm. Take Care and Stay Safe and Don't Get Caught in the Major Winter Storm Stay Warm and Be Safe."