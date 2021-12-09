Friday’s Snow Could Block Out Astrological Event

There will be a are astrological event in the skies Friday night (December 10) but the Sioux Falls forecast could dampen the viewing.

According to UPI World News, the moon will align with 3 planets and will be visible to the naked eye. Well, in most places. Jupiter, Saturn, and Venus will be easy to see in the sky throughout most of December, but Friday, the crescent moon will fall in line with those three planets. The moon will be at the top of the line with Jupiter, Saturn, and Venus in that order below it. Look in the southwestern sky shortly after nightfall.

All you’ll need to see it is cloud-free weather. But that's where South Dakota runs into a snag. Weather advisories are in place for a good bit of snow. At the time of this writing, the National Weather Service is predicting up to 6 inches of snow for Friday. Here's the official NWS forecast:

Friday - Snow, mainly after 7am. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 30. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 6 inches.

Friday Night - Snow, mainly before 7pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Sunday - Sunny, with a high near 38.

If we are fortunate and the clouds dissipate Friday night, using binoculars or a telescope can reveal some of the larger moons of Saturn and Jupiter.

Check Out This 1962 Listing of Sioux Falls Bars and Restaurants - Do You Remember Any? Check out this collection of Sioux Falls bars and restaurants. We have Giovanni's Steak House, The Rainbow Bar, Harry's Hamburgers, Eagle Bar and Lounge, Pancake House, Nickel Plate, and more. Do you remember any of them? Or how long any lasted?



