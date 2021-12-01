Gassing Up in South Dakota is Now More Complicated

Call it security, or whatever you like, but filling up your car or pickup at the local convenience store now takes some new steps that have people talking. OK, they have 'me talking.' And writing.

Change #1. In many gas stations around town, you no longer insert that card and pull it out quickly. It turns out that these readers that the crooks slyly installed on pumps to scam unsuspecting motorists, have store managers, ramping up security protocols. Now when you stick that puppy in, you let it sit in the slit. That's right. Do NOT pull out too soon! After you've lodged that 'link to your wallet' into that gas pump the real game begins.

JD Collins

Enter your pin number. Yes, I know my pin number. But sometimes, I punch up a spoonerism in the process. IF you do, chances are you'll get blown out and need to start over. Mind you now, WHEN this happens, you left your jacket and gloves at home, it's 28 degrees outside and the wind is whistling down your neckline. And you have to pee, like a racehorse.

JD Collins

OK. The card is in. Correct pin number entered. Now you have to find the right spot on the pump selection to say yes or no. Then, the zip code comes up. Again, I know my zip code. But if you punch that rascal in wrong, the beeping begins. AND YOU GO back again. It's like a game of Chutes and Ladders!

I talked with an awesome clerk at Get N Go near 57th and Sycamore. He explained, if you put that card in, and get part of it wrong, just slow down a little bit. He added, if things go south in your attempt to pour in $88 dollars into your Silverado or Ram, just ease off and try again. He also mentioned that some stores around town may be dropping the zip code requirement. If you get any part of the transaction wrong, you're trying again.

JD Collins

Then there's that little mystery pad you can 'hold your card in front of' if you have a newer debit card. That's pretty cool. I don't want a new car. I don't want a million dollars. I want one of those little heifers to put in my wallet to pull out, and 'wave me to the front of the just pay for the gas line.' Getting one of those is complicated. That may be another story for another time.

Life is complicated. Complication, just ramped up a bit when it comes to filling your vehicle.

How about you? Have you found yourself listening to the beep, beep, beep over the drone of the ads playing on the little screen on the pump and getting frustrated? If you have, I beg you to pump the brakes, take a pill and share this story with your Facebook Friends. After all, Daddy doesn't need new shoes, but more pageviews. And, remember. There is no triumph, quite like the feeling that sweeps over you as you hold that receipt in your hand, with the smell of Unleaded on your sweaty fingers out near pump number 6. That ladies and gentlemen is accomplishment.