Get Your Fishin’ On With This Free Learning Event In Sioux Falls

Whether you want to build your fishing skills or you want to learn the basics, the Fishing with your Friends event in Sioux Falls is for you.

South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks will host a three-part class beginning in June in Sioux Falls at the Outdoor Campus at 4500 South Oxbow Avenue.

Class number one on June 9, 2022, at 7:30 pm will teach the basics of fishing. Participants will learn about fishing, fish species, fishing regulations, knots, casting, bait/lures, and other equipment.

Class number two on July 7 at 7 pm is about using your local community fishing hole and practicing your skills at the location.

The third and final class on August 4 at 8 pm teaches how to catch, clean, and cook fish. Participants will have time to fish and keep what they catch. This will allow for the opportunity to discuss regulations about keeping fish and fish limits along with proper fish cleaning rules and regulations.

After successful completion of all three classes, participants will receive a fishing kit that includes a tackle box, tackle, rod, reel, fish cooking kit with a filet knife, cutting board, and a cookbook.

The classes are free but registration is required and limited to only 20 participants. You can register online here. Registration is open until the class is full or until the end of May.