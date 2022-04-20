Get Your Fishin&#8217; On With This Free Learning Event In Sioux Falls

Get Your Fishin’ On With This Free Learning Event In Sioux Falls

Getty Images

Whether you want to build your fishing skills or you want to learn the basics, the Fishing with your Friends event in Sioux Falls is for you.

South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks will host a three-part class beginning in June in Sioux Falls at the Outdoor Campus at 4500 South Oxbow Avenue.

Get our free mobile app

Class number one on June 9, 2022, at 7:30 pm will teach the basics of fishing. Participants will learn about fishing, fish species, fishing regulations, knots, casting, bait/lures, and other equipment.

Class number two on July 7 at 7 pm is about using your local community fishing hole and practicing your skills at the location.

The third and final class on August 4 at 8 pm teaches how to catch, clean, and cook fish. Participants will have time to fish and keep what they catch. This will allow for the opportunity to discuss regulations about keeping fish and fish limits along with proper fish cleaning rules and regulations.

After successful completion of all three classes, participants will receive a fishing kit that includes a tackle box, tackle, rod, reel, fish cooking kit with a filet knife, cutting board, and a cookbook.

The classes are free but registration is required and limited to only 20 participants. You can register online here. Registration is open until the class is full or until the end of May.

Life on a Cattle Ranch in Western South Dakota

Life is different out in the country. One look at the photo from Robin Bickel and you quickly realize that a workday is quite different as well, after all, she lives out west in South Dakota Cattle Country.

Robin Bickel took time to tell KIKN Country a little bit about her life out west and life as a woman, working outdoors with animals and nature in God's Country. Bickel lives and works on a cattle ranch operated by herself, her father, Jack, and his brother Keith. How far out in the country is she? How does 50 miles west of Mobridge, South Dakota sound? Yep, mountain time out there.

Life is so different in Sioux Falls, South Dakota compared to what our friends on the farm and ranches deal with. It's a half-mile to the grocery store for our family. For Robin, it's 17 miles. However, it's a quick step out her door and she's right in the middle of where a lot of the groceries come from.


Filed Under: Fishing, Learn to Fish, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top