Goodbye Holiday, Hello ‘Circle K’ Stores in Sioux Falls

Say goodbye to Holiday, and hello to Circle K!

One of the more prominent convenience store-gas station combos in the Sioux Empire is going through a name change starting this week.

Dakota News Now is reporting, the Sioux Falls Holiday Stations are about to go through a name transformation on the outside, but it will be business as usual inside.

Get our free mobile app

Over the next several weeks, residents of the Sioux Empire will begin to see all of the signage on the Holiday Station locations eventually begin to make the switch to Circle K on the exterior of the buildings. There will also be a few tweaks here and there on the inside as well, like; Circle K décor, employee uniforms, products, and programs that have already been introduced into local stores since the Circle K parent company Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. acquired the Holiday Station stores brand in 2017.

ACT Vice President of Operations, Gary Brant, told Dakota News Now, "We’re excited to begin a new era in Sioux Falls as Circle K while continuing to build on the proud Holiday heritage in this community. While the name on the building is changing, our commitment to making our customers’ lives a little easier every day has never been stronger. Our guests will still enjoy the same products and offerings they’ve known and loved. And over time, we’ll be enhancing their experience with innovative new products and services that Circle K is known for and continues to introduce globally.”

According to Dakota News Now, the Sioux Falls Holiday Stations are the first to be converted to the Circle K brand. The Holiday Station brand itself had grown to become the 18th largest convenience store chain in the U.S. With over 500 locations in states like; South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Washington, and Alaska.

The company Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. operates more than 14,100 convenience and fuel retail locations worldwide. As Dakota News Now reports, approximately 10,800 of those locations offer road transportation fuel.

The Sioux Falls Circle K rebranding effort has started off with their West 26th Street store.

ACT also has plans to tear down and rebuild the Sioux Falls location at 1731 South Cliff Avenue. A brand new Circle K store at that location will reopen for business later this summer.

All 12 of the Sioux Falls Holiday stations will be rebranded to Circle K stores within the next 6 weeks.

Source: Dakota News Now

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

Sioux Falls Through The Generations