Have You Eaten At South Dakota’s “Most Iconic Restaurant”?

This South Dakota eatery was voted “Most Iconic Restaurant” in the state. I guess I've never thought this place was really famous for the food.

Wall Drug has been a historical stop in South Dakota since it opened in 1931.

Countless tourists have had their pictures taken on the back of the famous Wall Drug Jackalope.

Visitors from all over the world pull off I-90 to shop at the Wall Drug Gift Shop, have a glass of the FREE Ice Water, and check out all there is to experience in the roadside attractions 76,000 square feet of fun.

But along with all there is to see and do at Wall Drug they also serve some of the best donuts and dinners.

And according to Thrillist Wall Drug is “The Most Iconic Restaurant” in South Dakota. But they don't think it's because of their tasty food. Here's what Thrillist had to say ...

"You begin to see signs for it about 1,000 miles before you arrive in South Dakota. They promise free ice water. Five-cent coffee. And a $#@dam Tyrannosaurus rex!

There are many, many, many finer restaurants in South Dakota, but none are as famous, for good or ill, as the one in Wall Drug. It's impossible to avoid the Badlands-bordering, 76,000sqft wonder of tourist-trapping randomness, so just go in.

Hit the cafe and score a hot beef sandwich and a maple donut. It won't hold a candle to the many, many better food options in the state.

But you will emerge with a "Where the Heck is Wall Drug" sticker. You will have chased that sandwich with a T. rex viewing. And you'll be happy you stopped every time you see a roadside Wall Drug sign every five minutes for the next 300 miles."

Hey...I love the Wall Drug Hot Beef Sandwich!

