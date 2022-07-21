Help Salem, South Dakota Golf Course and Win $100,000

People are stopping in and buying tickets and buying tickets. You get the point, there is a lot of interest in helping out The McCook County Country Club in Salem, South Dakota.

The McCook Country Club is a par 36, 3106-yard, 9-hole course. The course also provides a Driving Range and a Pro Shop full of equipment and McCook Country Club Merchandise.

Chase the Ace has been going on for a couple of years. They start the promotion every year on the first weekend in April. The first round started in 2019. Through the years, each $5 donation bought a ticket. If your ticket was drawn, you get a chance to pick an envelope. If you pick the envelope with the Ace, you win half the pot.

In 2019 the winner, said, throw my winnings back into the pot and let's add on to the clubhouse. Currently, members have to go downstairs to use the restroom and staff have to use the stairs to stock the bar.

I talked with Course Manager Trent Sabers and he said,

The possibility of the new addition is looking good and any additional funds will go toward fixing a shed where mowers and equipment are stored which were also damaged by the storms.

The fundraiser's current pot total is $190,541 and is expected to go over $200,000 by week's end. Check out this Twitter post;

There are only 4 cards left in the deck so, if you get your number drawn, you could be looking at $100,000. Purchase tickets in the Club House or get yours from any Board member, or you can Venmo Trent Sabers -@Trent-Sabers

The next Drawings Thursday, July 21st at 9:00 PM.

