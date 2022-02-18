How Much Money Do You Need To Make to Afford Rent in Sioux Falls?

How Much Money Do You Need To Make to Afford Rent in Sioux Falls?

Getty/Thinkstock/Canva

A report from the National Low Income Housing Collation says that to afford a modest two-bedroom apartment in South Dakota a person needs to make at least $15.46 an hour. That is our 'housing wage.'

The NLIHC calculates the housing wage – the hourly wage someone working full-time, 40 hours a week, would need to earn in order to afford a modest apartment without spending more than 30% of household income on rent and utilities.

Get our free mobile app
nlihc.org
loading...

The report found that a full-time worker in America today must earn on average $24.90 per hour to do this. To afford a modest one-bedroom apartment in the United States, a full-time worker needs to earn $20.40 per hour on average.

In no state, metropolitan area, or county in the U.S. can a worker earning the federal or prevailing state or local minimum wage afford a modest two-bedroom rental home at fair market rent by working a standard 40-hour work week. -NLIHC

nlihc.org
loading...

The numbers for South Dakota aren't quite so stark, but not great. In South Dakota, an hourly wage of at least $15.46 is required to afford a modest two-bedroom rental.

Someone in Sioux Falls would need to make at least $16.81 to afford that two-bedroom place. If they are getting the state minimum wage it would take over 50 hours a week to earn a housing wage.

That's a full and part-time job in order to have a place to live. That's not including food, child-care, medical care, or transportation.

nlihc.org
loading...

Low-wage workers are not the only renters that struggle to afford their housing. Over 4.4 million renter households with incomes less than 50% of area median income have elderly heads of households not in the labor force. Over 1.7 million more have a householder with a disability out of the labor force, and approximately 800,000 are single-adult caregivers or in school. Low-income families with a variety of circumstances struggle to afford their rent. --NLIHC

nlihc.org
loading...

You can see the full report and proposed solutions at nlihc.org

(Source)

You Can Still Buy a House In South Dakota For Only $11,000

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

 

Filed Under: South Dakota
Categories: Articles, South Dakota
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top