A report from the National Low Income Housing Collation says that to afford a modest two-bedroom apartment in South Dakota a person needs to make at least $15.46 an hour. That is our 'housing wage.'

The NLIHC calculates the housing wage – the hourly wage someone working full-time, 40 hours a week, would need to earn in order to afford a modest apartment without spending more than 30% of household income on rent and utilities.

Rents are Out of Reach for Many Renters nlihc.org loading...

The report found that a full-time worker in America today must earn on average $24.90 per hour to do this. To afford a modest one-bedroom apartment in the United States, a full-time worker needs to earn $20.40 per hour on average.

In no state, metropolitan area, or county in the U.S. can a worker earning the federal or prevailing state or local minimum wage afford a modest two-bedroom rental home at fair market rent by working a standard 40-hour work week. -NLIHC

Housing Wage and Median Wages for Largest Occupations nlihc.org loading...

The numbers for South Dakota aren't quite so stark, but not great. In South Dakota, an hourly wage of at least $15.46 is required to afford a modest two-bedroom rental.

Someone in Sioux Falls would need to make at least $16.81 to afford that two-bedroom place. If they are getting the state minimum wage it would take over 50 hours a week to earn a housing wage.

That's a full and part-time job in order to have a place to live. That's not including food, child-care, medical care, or transportation.

2021 Two-Bedroom Rental Housing Wage nlihc.org loading...

Low-wage workers are not the only renters that struggle to afford their housing. Over 4.4 million renter households with incomes less than 50% of area median income have elderly heads of households not in the labor force. Over 1.7 million more have a householder with a disability out of the labor force, and approximately 800,000 are single-adult caregivers or in school. Low-income families with a variety of circumstances struggle to afford their rent. --NLIHC

2021 Hours at Minimum Wage Needed to Afford Rent nlihc.org loading...

You can see the full report and proposed solutions at nlihc.org.

(Source)

