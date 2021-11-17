Iowa Company Offering Big, Tasty Gift Box For Christmas Shipping
Looking for something unique for Christmas giving? The Iowa folks that brought us the Twin Bing Candy Bar have come up with this cool box of fun!
I'm always looking for something unique for Christmas giving. And I enjoy it even more if it's a gift that is made locally.
When I think of Palmer Candy Company the first thing that of is Twin Bing Candy bars. I loves me some Bings.
I've enjoyed the regular Cherry Twin Bings for years. More recently I've had the Blue Raspberry Twin Bings, Caramel Twin Bings, Twin Bing Beer, the Cherry Twin Bing Ice Cream Sandwiches sold here in Sioux Falls by Stensland Family Farms Ice Cream.
So when I saw this Holiday Gift Box from Palmer Candy Company in Sioux City, Ia. I thought this has some real gift-giving potential.
For $50 bucks this is what you get in the Palmer Candy Company Holiday Gift Box:
- Double Dipped Chocolate Peanuts 0.5lbs
- Party Mixed Nuts 0.5lbs
- Reindeer Corn 0.5lbs
- Dark Chocolate Caramels 0.5lbs
- Holiday Taffy 0.35lbs
- Frosted Christmas Tree Pretzels 0.5lbs
- Cherry Sours 0.5lbs
- Red and Green Jelly Wreaths 0.5lbs
- Hot and Sassy Train Mix 0.45lbs
- Caramel Clusters 0.5lbs
- Drizzled Caramel Corn 0.6lbs
- Mixed Milk, Dark and White Almonds 0.33lbs
- A bag of Snack Size Bings
They do tell you that you'll need to allow at least one week lead time before box will ship.
A little history about The Palmer Candy Company Family …
- They have been making candy together since 1878.
- The Palmer Candy Company operates today as one of the country's oldest candy companies.
- They are the oldest company of its size to be under continuous family ownership in the United States.
- The whole story began in 1878 when a fire destroyed their St. Joseph, Michigan home of Edward Cook Palmer. Instead of rebuilding, he decided to pack up his family and move to the fast-growing frontier town of Sioux City, Ia. And the rest, as they say, is history!
