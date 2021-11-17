Iowa Company Offering Big, Tasty Gift Box For Christmas Shipping

Looking for something unique for Christmas giving? The Iowa folks that brought us the Twin Bing Candy Bar have come up with this cool box of fun!

I'm always looking for something unique for Christmas giving. And I enjoy it even more if it's a gift that is made locally.

When I think of Palmer Candy Company the first thing that of is Twin Bing Candy bars. I loves me some Bings.

I've enjoyed the regular Cherry Twin Bings for years. More recently I've had the Blue Raspberry Twin Bings, Caramel Twin Bings, Twin Bing Beer, the Cherry Twin Bing Ice Cream Sandwiches sold here in Sioux Falls by Stensland Family Farms Ice Cream.

Get our free mobile app

So when I saw this Holiday Gift Box from Palmer Candy Company in Sioux City, Ia. I thought this has some real gift-giving potential.

For $50 bucks this is what you get in the Palmer Candy Company Holiday Gift Box:

Double Dipped Chocolate Peanuts 0.5lbs

Party Mixed Nuts 0.5lbs

Reindeer Corn 0.5lbs

Dark Chocolate Caramels 0.5lbs

Holiday Taffy 0.35lbs

Frosted Christmas Tree Pretzels 0.5lbs

Cherry Sours 0.5lbs

Red and Green Jelly Wreaths 0.5lbs

Hot and Sassy Train Mix 0.45lbs

Caramel Clusters 0.5lbs

Drizzled Caramel Corn 0.6lbs

Mixed Milk, Dark and White Almonds 0.33lbs

A bag of Snack Size Bings

They do tell you that you'll need to allow at least one week lead time before box will ship.

A little history about The Palmer Candy Company Family …

They have been making candy together since 1878.

The Palmer Candy Company operates today as one of the country's oldest candy companies.

They are the oldest company of its size to be under continuous family ownership in the United States.

The whole story began in 1878 when a fire destroyed their St. Joseph, Michigan home of Edward Cook Palmer. Instead of rebuilding, he decided to pack up his family and move to the fast-growing frontier town of Sioux City, Ia. And the rest, as they say, is history!

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS

Iowa Palmer Company's Twin Bing Products Can you even really claim to live in this part of the country if you've never had a Twin Bing

WHAT IS A TWIN BING?

"It consists of two round, chewy, cherry-flavored nougats coated with a mixture of chopped peanuts and chocolate. The Twin Bing was introduced in the 1960s," - Wikipedia

Not only has the TB been a staple of the Sioux Empire for over half a decade, but the makers of the classic candy have also infused the unique cherry and chocolate flavor into lots of other things.