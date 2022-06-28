Iowa Is Finally Getting It’s Very First Topgolf Venue

What happens when you combine golf with food, TVs, couches, and cocktails? You get the indoor/outdoor Topgolf experience. And it's finally coming to Iowa.

I've golfed at a Topgolf in Dallas, Texas and had a blast. I wish there was one located a bit closer to my house.

Now it's been announced that Iowa's largest city is getting the state's very first Topgolf facility.

In a press release, Topgolf's Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway said,

"We are thrilled to be joining the Des Moines community and look forward to welcoming our new Players to Topgolf in the near future.

Our focus is on creating more ways for people to play the game of golf in a fun and unique way, and the Des Moines area is the perfect place to kick off our growth within the state."

They went on to explain that “players at the new Topgolf venue will soon be invited to enjoy the brand's signature experience where they can play in point-scoring golf games in an energetic and fun environment.”

The West Des Moines location will feature 72 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays on the corner of Jordan Creek Parkway and Mills Civic Parkway.

Topgolf states they will employ around 300 people and have chef-driven menu items, top-shelf drinks, big-screen TVs, music, and year-round programming.