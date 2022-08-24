Iowa Town Now Allows 10 People To Carry Guns On School Grounds

This Iowa town school board has passed a resolution that will now allow up to 10 individuals to carry a gun on school grounds.

The school board at Spirit Lake Community Schools passed a resolution on Monday that will now allow up to 10 people to carry a gun on school grounds.

Spirit Lake is a town of about 5,500 people in northwestern Iowa.

The stated reason to allow these people to carry a weapon is "for the lawful purpose of protecting students and staff".

It was pointed out that those carrying a gun will not be classroom teachers.

The Superintendent of Spirit Lake Community Schools, Dr. David Smith, will be responsible for selecting the individuals to carry a firearm.

Superintendent David Smith stated to Explore Okoboji that “Having this policy in place serves as a deterrent for anyone who might consider entering our schools with the intent to do harm.”

According to Dakota News Now, Iowa Firearms Coalition President Dave Funk stated, “The Spirit Lake School Board clearly loves their children enough to ensure, should tragedy strike, a threat can be addressed. We strongly encourage all other Iowa school districts to follow in the footsteps of Spirit Lake. Our children are worth protecting.”

According to worldpopulationreview.com in 2022 there have been 12 school shootings in the state of Iowa.

