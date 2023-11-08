Iowa vs. Rutgers Game About To Set An Embarrassing New Record

The 2023 Iowa Hawkeye football team continues to amaze, frustrate, and win, despite having the worst offense in college football. And just when you think the numbers can't fall to a more embarrassingly low point, well, as the kids like to say, "Hold my beer."

Yes, much of the college football world continues to laugh at Iowa football. But now the gambling world is getting in on the joke too. Take last week's matchup versus Northwestern. It was appropriate that the game was played at Wrigley Field, a baseball stadium. The Hawkeyes and Wildcats put up a high-scoring total...for a National League Central game! Iowa got the win 10-7. Prior to kickoff, the official over/under for the game settled at 29.5 points, the lowest over/under ever for a college football game. And of course, Iowa went under...way under!

The Hawkeye returns to the friendly confines of Kinnick Stadium this Saturday for a Big Ten matchup with Rutgers. And once again, Iowa football continues to set records no team wants to be a part of.

For two weeks in a row, the Iowa Hawkeyes are part of a historically low over/under. And why not? Outkick reports that Iowa is getting the worst quarterback play in the nation, as Deacon Hill has a completion percentage of just 41% and a total QBR of 9.9! The Hawkeyes are averaging just over 13 points per game in Big Ten play. Yet, here they are sitting at 7-2 and even if they lose to Rutgers or Illinois, they would likely still control their own destiny heading into the Nebraska game on Black Friday.

I suggest you do what I do during Iowa football games. Cringe when the offense is on the field, but continue to be in awe of the Hawkeye's defense, Tory Taylor, and Cooper DeJean. That is still enough to get me to watch. Iowa and Rutgers kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Saturday with the game televised by the Big Ten Network.

