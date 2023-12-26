Top Hawkeye Linebacker Gets Another Year of Eligibility at Iowa

Get our free mobile app

2023 Big Ten Championship - Iowa v Michigan Getty Images loading...

During the 2023 Iowa football season, the Hawkeyes had a mixed bag when it came to transfer portal success. Iowa had high hopes for Michigan transfers Cade McNamara and Eric All, but injuries ended their seasons early. But the Hawkeyes hit a transfer portal homerun in Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson.

HawkeyesWire reports that Jackson was a three-time All-ACC player at Virginia prior to his time in Iowa City. He had put up three straight seasons of more than 100 tackles. Jackson's arrival at Iowa came just as the Hawkeyes lost two outstanding linebackers in Jack Campbell and Seth Benson. Campbell won the Butkus Award and now stars for the Detroit Lions. Alongside senior linebacker Jay Higgins, Jackson is once again poised to break the 100-tackle mark. He sits at 99 heading into the Citrus Bowl against Tennessee on New Year's Day.

Jackson's eligibility was set to expire after this season, however, he petitioned the NCAA for one more season. According to HawkeyeInsider, the NCAA has approved Jackson's request for one final season of college football. But will Jackson take up Iowa on the offer?

Jackson is just one of several Hawkeyes who have yet to make their plans known. He and fellow linebacker Jay Higgins could both either go pro or return to Iowa for one more season in the black and gold. My question is, why apply for one more year if you never intended to play? I never question a player who decides to go pro. That money can be life-changing and I'd have a hard time turning it down myself. Do what makes you happy...and LET'S GO HAWKS!

Iowans Share Their Favorite Photos of 2023 We asked listeners to share their favorite photos of 2023! Here are some of our favorite submissions. Gallery Credit: Courtlin