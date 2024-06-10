Former Nebraska Standout Gregory Suing Denver Broncos, NFL

Randy Gregory had a very short and disappointing tenure with the Denver Broncos. Now, that tenure is coming under scrutiny, as the pass rusher is reportedly suing the organization and the NFL over fines related to THC use.

Gregory, 31, is now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as of this Spring.

Per ESPN.com:

Randy Gregory is suing the NFL and the Broncos claiming discrimination over being fined $532,500 for taking medication containing THC for disabilities during his brief time in Denver. In the complaint filed this week in Arapahoe County District Court, the 31-year-old pass-rusher who now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers said he was prescribed Dronabinol for social anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorders but was denied accommodations to treat those disabilities with that medicine. The NFL no longer suspends players who test positive for THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the chemical responsible for most of marijuana's psychological effects, but it remains among the league's banned substances subject to fines. The Broncos are named in the lawsuit, although teams don't have any role in the fining of players who violate the league's drug policies. The NFL-NFLPA substances of abuse policy is collectively bargained and administered by a jointly appointed third-party medical professional.

Gregory joins his fourth NFL team ahead of the 2024 after playing with the 49ers for the second half of last season.

Since his rookie year in 2015, the Nebraska Cornhusker alum has recorded 117 total tackles and 22 career sacks. His best season came in 2018 while with the Cowboys when he finished with 6 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.

During his time in Lincoln, Gregory was named First Team All-Big Ten twice, and was a third team All-American in 2014.

Sources: ESPN.com, Pro Football Reference (Stats) and Randy Gregory Wikipedia