Hawkeyes Now Losing Key Defensive Players to Portal

It hasn't been that big of a surprise to see a plethora of Iowa's offensive weapons leave the program for the transfer portal. First, it was quarterback Alex Padilla. Since his announcement, he's been followed by wide receivers Arland Bruce IV and Keagan Johnson as well as running back Gavin Williams.

Now one of the Hawkeyes' best defensive players is leaving Iowa City, too.

Jestin Jacobs, who hasn't seen the field much in 2022 due to injury, announced that he'd be entering the portal today, according to 247Sports.

In the two games, he played this season, the Clayton, Ohio native registered six tackles, a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup. In 2021, he finished with 53 tackles, two PBUs, an interception, and a forced fumble.

Out of high school, Jacobs was a four-star recruit with offers from Ohio State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Iowa State, and others.

The Hawkeyes will now lose virtually the entirety of their linebacking corps with experience, as Jack Cambell and Seth Benson will graduate and move on to the NFL.

Jacobs was preceded by Reggie Bracy in his decision to enter the portal today. Bracy, a defensive back from Mobile, Alabama, largely made his impact on special teams for the Hawkeyes in 2022.

It was largely expected for Bracy to compete with five-star recruit Xavier Nwankpa to play safety next season in Iowa City, but his decision to transfer came before any competition took place.

A three-star recruit out of high school, Bracy also had offers from Indiana, Air Force, Central Michigan, and others. He received interest from Alabama, Auburn, LSU, and Tennessee.

