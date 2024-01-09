Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Launches Her Own Breakfast Cereal

Get our free mobile app

Iowa v Iowa State Getty Images loading...

Caitlin Clark's success on the court is well documented. It seems like she sets another record or performs another highlight play every time she steps on the court. But her off-the-court game is strong too with plenty of high-profile endorsements in her portfolio. But you really know you've made it when you introduce your own breakfast cereal!

I suppose it was only a matter of time before Caitlin Clark would have her own cereal. KCCI reports that Clark, in partnership with Hy-Vee food stores is launching the cereal called 'Crunch Time.' How great of a name is that? No one is better in crunch time than Caitlin Clark!

While much is made of how much Caitlin earns in NIL money at the University of Iowa, her breakfast cereal will serve a different purpose. KCCI reports that all proceeds will go directly to the Caitlin Clark Foundation, whose mission is to "uplift and improve the lives of youth and their communities through education, nutrition, and sport."

So how can you get your hands on a box of Caitlin Clark's 'Crunch Time' cereal? KCCI reports that boxes will be available for purchase at select Hy-Vee stores starting on Thursday, January 11th. You'll want to grab a box quickly. Just like Clark's moves on the court, they'll be gone in the blink of an eye!

Our Favorite Caitlin Clark Photos Iowa's nunber two scorer of all-time, after just three seasons, Caitlin Clark continues to build on her already legendary career. Gallery Credit: Getty Images