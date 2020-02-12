Is It True, Can It Be Too Cold To Snow?

MarianVejcik

When I was growing up there on that little farm just a mile south of Leota, Minnesota the old farm fella's used to say a lot of things. Some can be mentioned here, others are best left to the silent dust bin of oral history.

One that I heard in the heat and humidity of July and August was 'After a nice rain if the sun comes out good and hot, you can hear the corn grow'. Well, I never did hear that 'ol corn sprout up to the point of hearing it, but...maybe.

The other would come along about January or February. The temperature would drop (like it has a habit to do in these parts) and when it got, well, really cold, the old boys would sit around a cafe table playin' cards and say 'No doubt about it, it's way too cold to snow'.

Get our free mobile app

Now, really cold meant down below zero for these guys, I mean a good -20 or so. Then, for them, it would be just too cold to snow.

I thought hmmm...

Let's go to the experts (not that them old farmers weren't experts) and ask the question:

Can it really be too cold to snow?

Well, according to AccuWeather.com, strictly speaking...no. Even in a cold spell in Antarctica (which I'm thinkin' would be truly darn cold!), it's still possible to get snowfall.

But them ol' WWII era boys weren't 100% totally wrong, either. You see, heavy snowfalls are much less likely to occur when the 'ol bottom falls out of the thermometer, especially when it gets below zero. It all has to do with cold temperatures, moisture, and rising air. A little too complicated for me but read all about it here.

Minnesota Vikings In The Super Bowl? Yep, I Can Remember All Four

It's that time of year, the time when everyone is talking about the NFL's upcoming Super Bowl.

It may be hard to believe, but there was a time when the Minnesota Vikings went to the Super Bowl.

And then they went again. And then again. And then again. Hey, we were one of the greatest teams of all time!

Unfortunately, it was the same time the Vikings lost the Super Bowl. And then again. And then again. And then again. Well, at least we must have been one of the second-best teams of all time!

For a whole lot of Vikings fans...you know, the ones who walk around with younger bones...the Vikings have never been to the Super Bowl.

Then there's the ol' dog that is me. I remember the first time... and the second... and the third... and the fourth.

 

Filed Under: Cold Weather, Snow, Weather
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top