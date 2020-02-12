Is It True, Can It Be Too Cold To Snow?

When I was growing up there on that little farm just a mile south of Leota, Minnesota the old farm fella's used to say a lot of things. Some can be mentioned here, others are best left to the silent dust bin of oral history.

One that I heard in the heat and humidity of July and August was 'After a nice rain if the sun comes out good and hot, you can hear the corn grow'. Well, I never did hear that 'ol corn sprout up to the point of hearing it, but...maybe.

The other would come along about January or February. The temperature would drop (like it has a habit to do in these parts) and when it got, well, really cold, the old boys would sit around a cafe table playin' cards and say 'No doubt about it, it's way too cold to snow'.

Now, really cold meant down below zero for these guys, I mean a good -20 or so. Then, for them, it would be just too cold to snow.

I thought hmmm...

Let's go to the experts (not that them old farmers weren't experts) and ask the question:

Can it really be too cold to snow?

Well, according to AccuWeather.com, strictly speaking...no. Even in a cold spell in Antarctica (which I'm thinkin' would be truly darn cold!), it's still possible to get snowfall.

But them ol' WWII era boys weren't 100% totally wrong, either. You see, heavy snowfalls are much less likely to occur when the 'ol bottom falls out of the thermometer, especially when it gets below zero. It all has to do with cold temperatures, moisture, and rising air. A little too complicated for me but read all about it here.