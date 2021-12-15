The 6 Types of South Dakota Drivers You Deal With Every Winter
- 1
The Scaredy Cat Driver
Snow in the forecast? This driver is putting along at 10 MPH well before the first flake falls. When the white stuff does appear you can count on them to be leading a long procession of increasingly agitated people down the street. Their break light look like they're broadcasting Morris Code whenever another vehicle comes within 300 feet. Stopping mid-block at every light and oddly enough seem to be the only ones having a hard time remembering the general placement of the lanes.
- 2
The 'Hey I Gots a 4X4' Driver
Snow? What snow? This driver is ready to scale the highest peaks and run the deepest canyons. Have driving conditions forced everyone to slow down? Not this driver! The dealer told them that they're behind the wheel of an all-wheel drive monster, they don't need to slow down. They'll be the ones roaring around corners and swerving in and out of lanes. Until all four of their wheels are spinning on ice and they end up in the median.
- 3
The 'Oh, Is it Snowing?' Driver
Wearing shorts, sandals and a long sleeve T (it is winter after all) this driver lives the same life snow or shine. Often the only vehicle on the road during the heart of the storm, they exist in a private world unaffected by the climate.
- 4
The 'Look What I Can Do' Driver
Donuts aren't just for eating as far as this driver is concerned. To them, snow is fuel for fun. Spinning, skidding, and plenty of curb checks are on the menu for this daredevil of the Dakotas.
- 5
The Moving Snow Drift Driver
Look! Down the street! Is it an igloo? A giant snow drift? No, it's just someone who is soooooooooo important and in such a hurry that they could only carve out windshield slits like an old tank driver. In addition, these drivers are often trailed by their own personal flurry.
- 6
The 'Doing it Too Long to Care' Driver
Oh, you think snow is your ally. But you merely adopted the snow; this driver was born in it, moulded by it.
They have lived, worked and wrestled into submission the South Dakota winter. Blizzard or not, they are going to grandmas for Christmas. They know the feel of the road. They can eyeball the street and figure out the perfect, safe speed. They can feel the flow of traffic and instinctively know when to break; making all manner of sliding and inertia based calculation in a split second. Whether gravel road or eight lane interstate, a snow day is just another day for this driver. With a shield of kitty litter and an ice scraper/brush combo sword, this road warrior issues warning TO winter storms.