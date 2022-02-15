Is South Dakota a Well-Educated State?

A good education can be a pathway to a bigger paycheck, a nicer home, and life-changing employment and social opportunities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed all education efforts for the last two years. Whether it was grade school, high school, or college, the impact of canceled classes and remote learning continues to be measured.

But the takeaway from two worldwide surveys reported by CNBC last fall was:

More than half of public school K-12 teachers said the pandemic resulted in a “significant” learning loss for students, both academically and in their social-emotional progress.

Other research also shows distance learning has caused a significant setback in achievement, particularly among Black and Hispanic students and students with disabilities.

But even with the ongoing educational challenges over the last couple of years, a new study from WalletHub indicates -

Amid these struggles, some states are able to provide safe, quality education more than others.

Where does South Dakota rank in these studies? Closer to the bottom than the top in 34th place.

These rankings were determined by comparing all 50 states in two main categories:

Educational Attainment Quality of Education

Within these two divisions, there were numerous measures related to educational excellence or lack of it.

These are just a few examples:

Share of Adults Aged 25 and Older with at Least a High School Diploma, some college experience, or an Associates, Bachelor's, or Graduate degree.

Quality of school systems

The average quality of universities

High school graduation rates

Racial and Gender gaps in education

To see both of these reports see, CNBC and WalletHub.

