Is South Dakota the Only State Without a Cheesecake Factory?

Whenever the subject of national chains that do not have a location in South Dakota comes up, the usual list of suspects gets thrown out there:

And of course, there's always a loud chorus of folks demanding that The Cheesecake Factory bring a location to the Mount Rushmore State.

According to Vinepair, since they were founded 50 years ago in Southern California, Cheesecake Factory has now expanded to 312 locations across America. But somehow along the way have managed to miss South Dakota.

But we're not alone in our longing for a Cheesecake Factory in our backyard.

South Dakota is one of 11 states that is without a location.

STATES WITHOUT A CHEESECAKE FACTORY LOCATION

  • Alaska
  • Arkansas
  • Maine
  • Mississippi
  • Montana
  • North Dakota
  • New Hampshire
  • South Dakota
  • Vermont
  • West Virginia
  • Wyoming

Unless something changes, folks in South Dakota will have to log some windshield time to satisfy their Cheesecake Factory fix.

There are four locations in three of our neighboring states.

The closest is 180 miles away in Omaha.

The Twin Cities are home to two locations - Edina (229 miles from Sioux Falls) and Minnetonka (233 miles from Sioux Falls).

If you're heading to Iowa, you'll find the state's lone Cheesecake Factory in Des Moines (275 miles from Sioux Falls).

So where are the majority of the Cheesecake locations in the U.S?

Not surprisingly, the state that spawned the chain, California, has the most.

STATES WITH THE MOST CHEESECAKE FACTORY LOCATIONS

  • California - 39
  • Florida - 20
  • Texas  - 18
  • New York - 12
  • New Jersey - 10

