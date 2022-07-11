Is This Really The ‘Rudest City’ In Iowa?

The definition of the word “rude” is “offensively impolite or ill-mannered.” This Iowa city has been ranked as the rudest town in the state?

I have lived and traveled all around Iowa. And everywhere I've been in the Hawkeye state I've found folks to be accommodating and kind.

The Iowa state bird is the American Goldfinch. The state flower is the Wild Rose. And the state tree is the Oak.

Ya just don't get any more wholesome than that.

Iowa is just a hard-working, salt of the earth, agricultural learning, good kinda place to live or visit.

But apparently, some locations may be a little friendlier than others.

According to alot.com there is one town in the state that stands out as being less than polite. They ranked Clinton Iowa as the “Rudest Town In Iowa”.

Clinton is a Mississippi River town of around 25,000 on the eastern edge of the state bordering Illinois.

Alot.com said, “Clinton, Iowa is a small town, but some people have remarked that it just doesn't have that hometown feel.

Maybe people here are more just keeping to themselves than being downright rude? Rude or not--let's be honest.

How many of us have actually had the (dis)pleasure of visiting Clinton, Iowa in the first place.”

Ouch! That seems rather harsh. Maybe at least visit there before you start with the name-calling?

