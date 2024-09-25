Las Vegas Aces Top Seattle Storm, Advance to WNBA Semis

LAS VEGAS -- Just over three months ago, the Las Vegas Aces had their first of three losses this WNBA season to the New York Liberty. Las Vegas fell to 6-6 then, and Aces star A'ja Wilson vowed that her team would figure things out and improve.



Now, the Aces are making their sixth consecutive WNBA semifinal appearance after a 2-0 first-round sweep of Seattle. Their opponent is the team they beat for the league title last year: the Liberty.

Las Vegas won Game 2 of its opening series 83-76 on Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena behind 24 points and 13 rebounds from league MVP Wilson, and 29 points and six rebounds from fellow Olympian Kelsey Plum.

Next, the No. 4-seed Aces travel to Brooklyn to face the top-seeded Liberty in a best-of-five series that begins Sunday.

Coach Becky Hammon said of the Liberty being motivated by last year's Finals loss to Vegas, "They've been the best team all year. They played like a team pissed off, with an edge. And we've worked our way there. I feel like we got our edge back probably in the last three to four weeks. I don't think we're the same team that New York has seen [this season]."

This was Wilson's 13th postseason game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, the most in WNBA history. She passed retired stars Tamika Catchings and Candace Parker, who each had 12 such games.