Latest Sioux Falls Scam Happening On Facebook Marketplace

Facebook Marketplace is a fun place to browse, window shop, buy- -and sell. Right now though, selling a big-ticket item on the business platform can be a risky proposition.

Scammers are always looking for new ways to part you from your wallet and they've got something brand new that has already impacted some sellers on Facebook Marketplace.

These phone buyers will ask you to upgrade your digital wallet app, whatever that is - Zelle, CashApp, Venmo (a BBB Accredited Business) or another one, so you can accept payment from them.

You're looking to sell something worth several hundred bucks and someone contacts you, wanting to pay using a peer-to-peer app. You list a big-ticket item worth several hundred dollars on Facebook Marketplace. You are quickly contacted by a buyer who wants to pay using a peer-to-peer payment app, like those above.

However, they'll ask you to "upgrade your account to business status to accept the transfer. The buyer then offers to pay for that if you reimburse them.

If you refund the scammer, you’ll quickly realize they never sent you any money in the first place. You’ll be out a few hundred dollars while the scammer disappears.

How to Avoid Scams When Selling Online

These tips come from the Better Business Bureau

Don’t trust anyone willing to overpay you. Unless your item is rare and you receive multiple offers, be wary of buyers offering you more than your asking price. Consider it a red flag if someone is quick to send you more money than you are asking. Check email addresses carefully. If you seem to have received an email from Zelle or another payment app, double-check the email address. Scammers use fake email addresses that resemble official ones. Get to know payment app policies before you use them. If someone claims you need a business account to accept payments, check the apps official website or contact customer service to find out if the claim is true. Scammers often make up fake policies to trick their victims. Report scams to Facebook Marketplace. If you spot a seller trying to pull off a scam, report them. Your report can help protect other unsuspecting sellers.