City of Brandon Warning Residents Of New Scam Around Town

In this modern-day society, you can never be too careful when you're online or even in your own home. Scammers are everywhere nowadays. There is not a state or city that avoids scams, including small towns in South Dakota.

Late last week, the City of Brandon alerted its residents that it's happening within the community. It's not an online scam. In fact, this scam is something that can be easily be overlooked in your mail.

As of right now, several residents in Brandon have been affected by this scam letter being mailed around the neighborhood. The City of Brandon explains that this letter is claiming to be from the Brandon Police Department asking for money. This is what city officials are advising residents to do if they come across this letter in their mail.

Get our free mobile app

The easy answer is that the Brandon Police Department will never ask residents for money. According to the City, "If you received a letter like this one please shred it and throw it away. This association has no connection to our city or PD." Brandon residents are strongly encouraged to ignore this piece of mail should they receive this letter.

This scam is just one of many that have affected some residents throughout the Sioux Empire. The South Dakota Better Business Bureau is a great resource to use in order to stay informed on the latest scams.

If you are unsure about a piece of mail, then it's best to file a complaint with the BBB by clicking here.