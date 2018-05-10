Lehigh Valley Tops Charlotte in 5 OTs in AHL’s Longest Game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — This one kept going. And going. And going. And going. And going — straight into the American Hockey League record books.

Alex Krushelnyski scored 6:48 into the fifth overtime period and Alex Lyon made 94 saves to lead the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to a 2-1 win over the Charlotte Checkers early Thursday morning in the longest game in the AHL's 82-year history.

The Phantoms, the top affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, took a 3-1 series lead in the Atlantic Division finals by outlasting the Carolina Hurricanes' farm team in a game that began shortly after 7 p.m. EDT Wednesday night and ended at 1:09 a.m. after more than seven periods and 146 minutes and 48 seconds of play.

The seemingly endless game surpassed the Philadelphia Phantoms' 3-2 win over the Albany River Rats that took 142:58 to decide in 2008.

Lehigh Valley will have plenty of time to celebrate — and sleep. The teams won't be back on the ice until Saturday night in Charlotte.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.