Lightning Dent Stanley Cup After Another Tampa Boat Parade

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrated their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship with a boat parade in downtown Tampa on Monday.

It ended with the Cup getting dented and being sent to Montreal for repairs. Team captain Steven Stamkos set the tone for the parade with a T-shirt that read: “BACK TO BOAT.” Hundreds of boats and other watercraft, along with thousands of fans, lined the waterfront under mostly sunny skies. However, a post-parade rally in a downtown park was delayed because of a thunderstorm. This was the third boat parade in Tampa in 10 months. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also got one after winning the Super Bowl.