Colorado Avalanche Win First Stanley Cup Since 2001

TAMPA, Fla. -- The night before the Colorado Avalanche won their first Stanley Cup in over two decades by defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 on Sunday, they called a players-only meeting.

Colorado could have clinched the Cup on home ice in Game 5. Instead, Tampa Bay extended the series with a 3-2 win. The Avalanche's leadership group had been through too much heartbreak before, making three consecutive second-round series exits before this season. No way would they let another opportunity slip.

"We knew the job that we had to do," said Cale Makar, who was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the postseason's most valuable player.

"We knew the job that we had to do," said Cale Makar, who was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the postseason's most valuable player.

That journey began in earnest for the Avalanche with the franchise's first Cup victory since 2001. In what was a tightly contested Game 6 until the end.

Colorado's Cup win was the culmination of a dominant postseason run, during which the Avalanche went 16-4 overall and swept both their first-round series against Nashville and the Western Conference finals against Edmonton.