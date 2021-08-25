Lincoln County Deputies Arrest Man With 9 Different Warrants

Lincoln County Deputies via Facebook

On Wednesday morning the Lincoln County Sheriffs Office in Canton, South Dakota posted that they had made an arrest of one man and one woman. The man had 9 outstanding warrants.

The LCSO posted that on 8/24/2021 at 11:10 AM, Lincoln County Deputies followed up with the information they had gained from a prior case in Harrisburg.

During this investigation, two individuals were subsequently arrested in the 800 block of South Cliff Ave in Harrisburg.

Deputies arrested a 27-year-old male from Harrisburg that had nine warrants from four separate counties. Five of the warrants were a felony, four were misdemeanors.

He was also arrested on new Lincoln County charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing law enforcement.

Deputies also arrested a 31-year-old female from Harrisburg in connection with the incident. The female was charged with maintaining a place where drugs are sold/kept, within 1000ft of a school zone, obstructing law enforcement, and accessory to a crime.

Well done Lincoln County Sheriffs Department!

