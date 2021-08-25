Lincoln County Deputies Arrest Man With 9 Different Warrants

On Wednesday morning the Lincoln County Sheriffs Office in Canton, South Dakota posted that they had made an arrest of one man and one woman. The man had 9 outstanding warrants.

The LCSO posted that on 8/24/2021 at 11:10 AM, Lincoln County Deputies followed up with the information they had gained from a prior case in Harrisburg.

During this investigation, two individuals were subsequently arrested in the 800 block of South Cliff Ave in Harrisburg.

Deputies arrested a 27-year-old male from Harrisburg that had nine warrants from four separate counties. Five of the warrants were a felony, four were misdemeanors.

He was also arrested on new Lincoln County charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing law enforcement.

Deputies also arrested a 31-year-old female from Harrisburg in connection with the incident. The female was charged with maintaining a place where drugs are sold/kept, within 1000ft of a school zone, obstructing law enforcement, and accessory to a crime.

Well done Lincoln County Sheriffs Department!

