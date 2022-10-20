List Of Favorite Frozen Pizza’s Doesn’t Include Minnesota Made Za

A survey of the “Best Frozen Pizzas” does not include an awesome frozen pie made in Minnesota. It didn't even make the list! How is that even possible!?

There are some really good frozen pizzas and there are some that are not very tasty at all.

According to Restaurant Clicks, these are the 14 Best Frozen Pizzas:

1. Barstool Sports One Bite Pizza

2. Tombstone Roadhouse Loaded Double Down Deluxe Pizza

3. Screamin’ Sicilian Pizza Co. Bessie’s Revenge Cheese

4. Red Baron Classic Crust Pepperoni Pizza

5. Amy’s Cheese Pizza

6. California Pizza Kitchen White Pizza

7. Wegmans Bake & Rise Four Cheese Pizza

8. California Pizza Kitchen BBQ Chicken Pizza

9. Tony’s Pepperoni Pizza

10. DiGiorno Original Rising Crust Four Cheese Pizza

11. Red Baron Brick Oven Crust Cheese Trio Pizza

12. Newman’s Own Thin & Crispy Supreme Pizza

13. Freschetta Brick Oven Crust Roasted Mushroom and Spinach Pizza

14. Tombstone Original 5 Cheese Pizza

I've tried a lot of these frozen "take-home and bake" pizzas at one time or another.

Not one of them holds a candle to the Heggies pizza made in Milaca, Minnesota.

For 28 years Heggies has handmade these delicious frozen pizzas in the little town of Milaca which is about an hour north of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Heggies founders started making their product in a two-stall garage driven by the values of: “Stay Humble, Stay Authentic, and Take Care of the Customers.”

As the story goes, “Don and Polly Hegedus establish Heggies in a garage at their home in Onamia, Minnesota. At the time, it was rumored the smallest USDA-inspected facility in the country.”

You can find the Heggies pizzas in grocery stores like Hyvee and Target, gas stations, bars, and bait shops, all across Minnesota and the midwest.

If you can find 'em where you shop ask for 'em you'll be glad. Because everybody deserves to have a “Heggies Moment”!