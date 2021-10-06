Lots of Stargazing Opportunities in October

This is usually the time of year we start to look to the changing colors on the trees around us for some incredible visuals.

But it's what's above the trees that could make this October something special.

It all starts with a New Moon tonight (October 6), which means less light coming from the sky leading to much better stargazing conditions.

And according to Thrillist and EarthSky, there is plenty in the atmosphere to keep us busy this month.

For starters, there will be opportunities to see Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter in close proximity to the moon.

But there are other noteworthy celestial events as well:

October 8: The Draconid Meteor Shower Peaks

Nightfall and early evening will be the best time to check this out.

Look low in the western sky for this pair to appear together just after sunset.

This will be the first of two showings this month. It will start the night of the 10th and extend into the morning of the 11th.

Check out this trio clustered together after sunset until just after midnight.

Look to the southwest sky for Venus and the orange star Antares sitting only about a degree and a half apart early in the evening.

Gaze to the heavens for a waxing gibbous moon that is just a few days past its first quarter phase.

It's not the easiest one to spot, but low in the sky along the horizon is your best bet.

This is this month's full moon, often referred to as the Hunter's Moon.

These may be difficult to see with the light that the Hunter's Moon will be putting out.

