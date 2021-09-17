See Saturn and Jupiter Together

As we get ready for next week's equinox, which will officially usher in Autumn on the calendar, we've got a chance to see something pretty impressive in the sky above us this evening (September 17).

According to Thrillist, tonight is the final opportunity for a while to see Jupiter and Saturn in close proximity to each other.

EarthSky says the two planets, along with the moon, will form a triangle in the southern sky, beginning at sunset.

The easiest way to find the trio is to look for the moon in the South-Southeast sky. The two brightest points of light in the area will be Jupiter and Saturn.

September 22, we will transition from Summer to Autumn when the sun will be positioned exactly above the Earth's equator at 2:21 PM Central Daylight Time.

That equinox means that day and night will be approximately equal in length.

