Meet the New Challenger in the Sioux Falls Gas Station Wars

Casey's, Circle K, BP, and Hy-Vee Gas are about to get some company as some new competition is about to move into the Sioux Falls market.

A midwest company has at long last decided to make the jump into the state of South Dakota and it has people buzzing.

By next year, two area towns will be able to see what Kwik Star is all about.

Get our free mobile app

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

The Midwest Gas Station is planning on opening at least two locations in the Sioux Falls metro in the next few months. One spot in Brandon and another in Sioux Falls.

Kwik Star (Known as Kwik Trip in Minnesota and Wisconsin) is known for its friendly service, above-average food, and just about anything you need in a quick fix. It's also known for its Kwik Rewards Program, which can lead to decent savings in your pocketbook if you shop there on a regular basis.

According to Kwik Trip/Kwik Star, they will be opening the Brandon location before year's end, and the Sioux Falls one will be coming in early 2023.

On the Kwik Trip Website, the company got its start in Eau Claire Wisconsin in 1960. It currently has over 800 stores, in states like Iowa, Minnesota, and of course, its home state of Wisconsin.

For more information on what Kwik Trip/Kwik Star is all about, check out thei website.

Story Source: Kwik Trip