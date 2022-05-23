All Minnesota And Iowa Kwik Trips Adding These To Their Stores

Kwik Trip is based in Wisconsin but they also have tons of convenience stores in Minnesota and Iowa.

Kwik Trip is adding a new kind of ATM Machine. I personally don't know how to use these but I guess a lot of folks do.



Kwik Trip was awarded the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, as the company is deemed one of the Best Places to Work in 2021.

Kwik Trip opened its first store back in 1960 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. They now have over 800 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota.

On their website, they describe themselves as “focused on doing right by our customers and our community. We’ve stocked the freshest foods and kept prices low by making things ourselves and keeping a close eye on costs. Then we’ve passed the savings on to you.”

Soon Kwik Trip customers will find something new and different at the convenience stores.

Kwik Trip is adding Bitcoin ATMs.

Atmmarketplace.com quotes Kwik Trip Controller Dave Wagner as saying, "We are delighted to be partnering with Coinsource and facilitating simple access to Bitcoin for our customers.

We understand Coinsource's aim of providing the fastest, easiest and most secure way to buy and sell cryptocurrencies and how a key part of this is placing the Bitcoin ATMs in convenient and easily accessible locations."