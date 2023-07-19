Minnesotans, be on the lookout for yet another phone scam that could happen anywhere in the state. This time, the scam involves the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and scammers posing as a BCA Special Agent from the Financial Crimes division. Yikes.

How does this scam work?

According to a Facebook post from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a scammer is posing as Special Agent Roger Williams. The scammer, posing as the Special Agent, calls a Minnesotan and says he is investigating "a case from Texas" where suspects were arrested in a vehicle. They tell the person on the other end of the line that the car was in their name, creating fear and a sense of urgency.

In the second reported scam, a scammer continued posing as the Special Agent, telling the person that answered the scam call that cops in Texas found their passport and other important financial documents, even offering up real information on the victims like their Social Security numbers, banking information and more.

What makes this scam believable?

While this may seem random, the scammer or scammers seem to know basic information about the person they are trying to scam. This is evident in both examples of the scam. The number the scammer used also traced back to the general line for the BCA. The name of the agent may make this scam believable but there is no Special Agent Roger Williams. The person who answers the phone has no way of knowing this, though.

When was this scam reported?

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension first shared reports of this scam on Thursday (July 13th). At that point, they had already received two reports of the scam.

What should I do if I get a call like this?

First and foremost, with any scam, do not give out any basic information or banking information out over the phone. Even if something seems legitimate, take a moment to do some research first and find a way to validate if it is a legitimate business or organization calling you.

If you get a call about this particular scam, you are asked to contact the BCA by calling 651-793-7000. Sigh.

