I Just Got a Text Message from Myself. How Is That Possible?
It just happened this morning.
I noticed my phone light up with a notification that I had an incoming text message.
But when I opened the screen, I was caught off guard by who the message was supposedly being sent from.
It was me.
My name. My cell phone number.
The message read:
Free Msg: Your bill is paid for March. Thanks, here's a little gift for you
Also included was a link, which I quickly concluded was not in my best interest to click on.
As it turns out, I was not the only one this was happening to.
BestLife is reporting that countless numbers of Verizon Wireless customers are reporting similar experiences. So many that there's been a term coined to go along with this type of text.
It's called 'smishing', combining SMS (short message service) and phishing, which is what scammers do to try and get personal information out of you so they can steal your identity.
And while that's bad, there is good news.
Verizon says that receiving one of these suspicious texts doe not necessarily mean your device has been compromised. But just to be safe they are asking you to report the texts as junk on the messaging app you're using.
The texts are crafty enough that they even avoid Apple's iMessage feature, which filters unknown messages into a separate file. If you tap the sender details, you'll be redirected to your own contact card.
Verizon did make an announcement on social media that they are 'working to get a resolution.'
So what about that link accompanying the text? What happens if you DO (which you absolutely should NOT) click on it?
Chris Welch, a reporter from The Verge, did just that and he was redirected to a Russian news site, Channel One Russia, as were others who clicked on the link as well.
It just had to be the Russians, didn't it?
