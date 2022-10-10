Minnesota, Iowa, SD Towns Make List Of ‘Coziest Small Towns’

A new study out says these cities in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota made the list of the 'Best Coziest Small Towns In America'.

Cozy is defined as “giving a feeling of comfort, warmth, and relaxation.”

Mydatingadviser.com put together the list of the "Best 170 Coziest Small Towns In America."

They stated that, “We’ve swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape. Whether you’re looking for a ski lover’s paradise, a historic spot that’s still near a major metropolis, or a remote waterfront retreat, you’ll find it on this list.”

Number #1 on the list is Stockholm, Wisconsin. Stockholm is a town of about 70 people located on the Mississippi River east of the border between Minnesota and Wisconsin.

I've been through Stockholm which is located on the Mississippi backwater of Lake Peppin. It is a beautiful little burg.

So what towns In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota made the “Cozy List”. Here ya go...

In Minnesota:

#56 Perham

#59 South Haven

In Iowa:

#52 Mystic

#69 Garrison

#113 Decorah

In South Dakota:

#8 Keystone

#11 Deadwood