Minnesota Tooth Fairy Not As Generous As South Dakota Tooth Fairy

Minnesota Tooth Fairy Not As Generous As South Dakota Tooth Fairy

Tooth Fairy-Getty Thinkstock

Did you know that the Tooth Fairy is leaving more loot for kids in South Dakota than she does for kids in Minnesota? What's up with that?

How much does the Tooth Fairy leave under the pillow for your kids? When my kids were little the “TF”, that's what we called her, left $.50 cents maybe $1 buck if it was a good year.

Well, that's not cutting it today. Maybe it's inflation. But apparently, the Tooth Fairy / TF is paying out record prices in 2022. That's according to Delta Dental.

Get our free mobile app

Check this out...the average price for a tooth in 2022 has hit a record high of $5.36 per tooth. Delta Dental has been tracking the late-night Cuspid Collector since 1998.

On average in 1998 an incisor left under a pillow would get your little angel around $1.50. That's an increase of $3.86 in 24 years. Not bad.

Now here's where it gets really interesting. Dentalcarealliance.net has broken down the numbers to see what the Tooth Fairy is leaving on average per state.

Photo courtesy of dentalcarealliance.net
loading...

You can see by the numbers that South Dakota kids on average are only getting about $.02 cents more than Minnesota kids per bicuspid at around $4.23.

While Iowa kids are getting just $2.30...(apparently someone in the Hawkeye state made the TF angry??)

Here is the average "Tooth Take" per each in states around South Dakota...

  • South Dakota = $4.24
  • Minnesota = $4.22
  • Iowa = $2.30
  • North Dakota = $3.02
  • Nebraska = $2.59
  • Wisconsin = $5.89 (Wow...Wisconsin kids must be really good!?)

Ok, let's do the math. If the average youngin' loses 20 teeth during its youth at $5.36 per pearly white that totals...$107.20 large per kid.

Multiply that by, I don't know, a few million kids...that's a lot of loot! The Tooth Fairy must be loaded!?

120 Year Old Minnesota Bridge Still In Use And Freaking Amazing

Minnesota known as the land of 10,000 lakes has one of the most unique old bridges still in use today. The Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge in Duluth Minnesota is what they call a span-drive configuration movable lift bridge.
Filed Under: How Much Does Tooth Fairy Pay, Tooth Fair Leave In South Dakota, Tooth Fairy By State, Tooth Fairy Leave In Iowa, Tooth Fairy Pay In Minnesota
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top