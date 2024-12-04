Here’s How Minnesota Can Clinch a Playoff Berth Sunday

It still seems early to be talking playoffs, but with the NFC North stacking wins at a historic rate, both the Lions and Vikings can clinch a trip to the playoffs as soon as this weekend.

All Detroit needs to do is win Thursday. If they don't win, there are still roughly five other scenarios this weekend in which they could wrap up a spot.

For the Minnesota Vikings, it's not as certain just yet, but the opportunity is there this weekend against Kirk Cousins and the Falcons.

Here's a look at the Vikings clinching scenarios for this weekend's game at home against the Falcons:

Minnesota clinches a playoff berth with :

MIN win + SEA-ARI tie MIN win + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie MIN tie + TB loss + ARI loss + LAR loss MIN tie + TB loss + ARI tie + LAR loss + PHI win or tie

It looks like a typical Week 18 clinching scenario, but we're only in Week 14. That's great news for Minnesota.

There will be plenty of opportunities in the coming weeks to lock up a top 5 seed, a division crown, and/or a first round bye. But for now, getting a ticket to the dance this weekend is the first item on the checklist.

Minnesota and Atlanta kick off from Minneapolis at Noon on Sunday, a game that will be broadcasted on FOX.

