Minnesota Way Better Than South Dakota On “2022 Safest States”
A new 2022 study ranks Minnesota and Iowa as much safer places to live than South Dakota. What do you think?
The folks at WalletHub recently compared all 50 states to see which states tend to be safer places to live than other states.
Turns out Minnesota came in at #8 with Iowa at #13 and South Dakota way down the list at #38.
WalletHub points out “With every new headline about a mass shooting, terrorist attack, hate crime or natural disaster, many of us fear for our safety and that of our loved ones. In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic has also become one of Americans’ biggest safety concerns.”
In order to determine the safest states in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 53 key safety indicators grouped into five different categories.
Their data set ranges from the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated to assaults per capita and the unemployment rate.
Here are some of the rankings on the list of "2022’s Safest States in America"
1-Vermont
2-Maine
3-New Hampshire
4-Utah
5-Hawaii
6-Massachusetts
7-Connecticut
8-Minnesota
9-Washington
10-Rhode Island
13-Iowa
23-Wisconsin
30-North Dakota
34-Nebraska
38-South Dakota
50-Louisiana