A new 2022 study ranks Minnesota and Iowa as much safer places to live than South Dakota. What do you think?

The folks at WalletHub recently compared all 50 states to see which states tend to be safer places to live than other states.

Turns out Minnesota came in at #8 with Iowa at #13 and South Dakota way down the list at #38.

Minnesota Way Better Than South Dakota On "2022 Safest States"-Getty Thinkstock

WalletHub points out “With every new headline about a mass shooting, terrorist attack, hate crime or natural disaster, many of us fear for our safety and that of our loved ones. In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic has also become one of Americans’ biggest safety concerns.”

In order to determine the safest states in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 53 key safety indicators grouped into five different categories.

Their data set ranges from the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated to assaults per capita and the unemployment rate.

Here are some of the rankings on the list of "2022’s Safest States in America"

1-Vermont

2-Maine

3-New Hampshire

4-Utah

5-Hawaii

6-Massachusetts

7-Connecticut

8-Minnesota

9-Washington

10-Rhode Island

13-Iowa

23-Wisconsin

30-North Dakota

34-Nebraska

38-South Dakota

50-Louisiana