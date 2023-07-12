All-Star Game-National League Captures MLB Mid-Summer Classic

After nine straight losses to the American League, the Senior Circuit's skid ended, thanks in part to Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz.

Diaz's go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth inning helped seal a 3-2 victory at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

The AL still holds an overall head-to-head record of 47-44-2, but bragging rights belong to the NL until next summer.

Elias Diaz, who's 32 years old playing in his first All-Star Game, is named MVP for his two-run home run that lifted the NL to victory, becoming the first Rockies player to take home the honor.

The shadows were brutal, the opposing pitchers were devastating, and yet Luis Arraez -- making a thrilling chase for .400 despite playing within one of the most difficult hitting environments in the game's history -- continued to make this look so easy.

He saw two pitches -- an 87-mph splitter from Nathan Eovaldi and a 98-mph fastball from George Kirby -- and came up with two singles. He's a .383 hitter for the season and a 1.000 hitter in the All-Star Game.

The All-Star Game was missing some big names with Mike Trout and Aaron Judge out with injuries, but it still had Shohei Ohtani.

The Angels star drew the biggest cheers outside of Seattle’s three representatives during introductions, and he was serenaded with chants of “Come to Seattle” when he was at the plate. The crowd apparently was well aware of his pending free agency this offseason.