Dodger Stadium concession workers have threatened a strike in the days leading up to the All-Star Game.

Unite Here Local 11, the union that represents those workers, announced in a news release on Monday that "99%" of the employees voted in favor of going on strike, adding that one could occur "at any moment." A representative for Levy Restaurants did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dodger Stadium will soon host its first All-Star Game in 42 years, beginning with the Futures Game on Saturday, the Home Run Derby on Monday and the main event on Tuesday. The Dodgers will navigate a five-game road trip ahead of the festivities.

Dodger Stadium concession workers are employed by the Chicago-based company Levy Restaurants, which, according to Unite Here, employs nearly 1,500 food servers, bartenders, suite attendants, cooks and dishwashers at Dodger Stadium. Unite Here Local 11, which represents 32,000-plus hospitality workers in Southern California and Arizona, didn't provide specifics on the workers' demands, saying only that it is "seeking to negotiate a fair new union contract."