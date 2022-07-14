Minnesota Twins Walk-Off Against Milwaukee Brewers

A double-deck 3-run homer by Jose Miranda gave the Minnesota Twins a walk-off, 4-1 win against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday afternoon at Target Field.

Miranda’s third hit of the game traveled to the second deck in left field. The 23-year-old rookie knew it was gone as he threw his bat and looked at the Minnesota dugout before the ball landed. The Twins have five walk-off wins this season, and Miranda supplied one with a single against Baltimore’s All-Star closer Jorge López at the start of the month.

“He’s having a good time and he should,” Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said. “When you hit a ball like that in front of a great crowd and you do it off, probably, one of the five most dominant pitchers in baseball — and I might be shortchanging Hader at this point — you can have some fun. He’s earned his fun right there.”

Miranda, who broke out last season with 30 homers and a .344 average in 127 games between Double-A and Triple-A, has multiple hits in three of his last five games. He’s hitting .348 with four homers and 16 RBI in his last 14 games.

The Twins will send RHP Sonny Gray (4-2) to the mound Thursday as Minnesota hosts the White Sox for a four-game series. Chicago is scheduled to start RHP Johnny Cueto (3-4). This will be the final series before the All-Star break.

