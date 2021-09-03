More South Dakota Elk Tags Up For Grabs in 2021

There are more elk licenses that are about to become available in South Dakota.

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission announced Friday that applications will be taken for an additional twenty elk contingency licenses. The new licenses are part of the GFP South Dakota Elk Action Plan.

"Due to this year's dry conditions in areas of the Black Hills, GFP used a variety of sources to help generate a recommendation for the GFP Commission to consider; including input from the Black Hills National Forest Service and the Natural Resources Conservation Service, forage model production outputs, and a decision-support tool found within the elk action plan," stated wildlife division director, Tom Kirschenmann in a press release. "Elk contingency licenses are a management tool as a means of responding quicker to environmental conditions such as drought like we have experienced this year."

According to the Action Plan, the Commission may approve up to 20 percent of all antlerless elk licenses that were available for all of the combined Black Hills units that tags were made available. The licenses will be available for application starting on September 9 on the GFP website.

The Black Hills archery elk season is already underway. The firearm season begins October 1, is followed by a break in November and continues in December.