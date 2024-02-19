NBA All-Star Game Just For Show
INDIANAPOLIS -- After months of stressing the importance of having a more competitive product on the court for this weekend's All-Star Game, NBA commissioner Adam Silver doubled down on that front Saturday night, declaring, "I think we're going to see a good game" in the NBA's annual midseason showcase at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday.
"And to the Eastern Conference All-Stars, you scored the most points," Silver said flatly. "Well ... congratulations."
It was a fitting end to an evening that did nothing to stop the discussions over what the future of the NBA's marquee midseason event should look like moving forward.
"I think it's something we need to figure out," said Lakers star LeBron James, who set a new record with his 20th All-Star Game appearance Sunday night but didn't play in the second half as he manages a balky left ankle. "Obviously from a player's perspective, it's fun to get up and down. But at the end of the day, our competitive nature don't like to have free-flowing scoring like that.
Then there was Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who admitted he wasn't interested in playing all that hard in an All-Star Game, period.
"For me, it's an All-Star Game, so I will never look at it as being super competitive," he said. "It's always fun. I don't know what they can do to make it more competitive. I don't know. I think everyone looks at it ... it's a break, so I don't think everyone wants to come here and compete."
LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita
Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard