Stephen Curry Hits 16 3s Wins NBA All-Star Game MVP

CLEVELAND -- The two kids from Akron stole the show at Sunday night's All-Star Game.

Stephen Curry put on a shooting clinic all evening, hitting 16 3-pointers and scoring 50 points, while LeBron James hit an absurd, one-legged turnaround jumper to clinch the victory for Team LeBron over Team Durant 163-160.

On a night when the NBA honored its 75 greatest players, two of them -- Curry and James -- put on displays worthy of the occasion.

Curry, who set the NBA's all-time record for 3-pointers made earlier this season, hit an absurd 16 3-pointers -- which would be the most in any game in NBA history, and smashed the prior All-Star Game record of nine.

For the second straight year, Team Durant was without its captain, as Kevin Durant was unable to play in Sunday's game due to the MCL sprain that has sidelined him for the past month.

Team LeBron improved to 5-0 since the NBA went away from the traditional East-West format of the All-Star Game in 2018 and instead adopted the current setup of having the top vote-getter from each conference draft teams from the game's remaining 22 participants.

