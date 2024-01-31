Get our free mobile app

This is the first time an NBA and WNBA player will go head-to-head in this kind of competition, which the NBA announced Tuesday. The Warriors' Curry will shoot from the NBA 3-point line with NBA basketballs while the Liberty's Ionescu will shoot from the WNBA 3-point line with WNBA basketballs.

It didn't take long for Ionescu to take to social media and accept the challenge. Ionescu won the 2023 WNBA All-Star 3-point shootout, scoring 37 points on 25-of-27 shooting -- the most in WNBA or NBA history. Curry holds the previous record at 31.

Ten Incredibly Easy Super Bowl Eats Plus Dessert Bookmark this page now, and simply highlight the title and go to the recipe. Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts