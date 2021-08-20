New England Patriots’ preseason win over Philadelphia Eagles

Capping off what coach Bill Belichick described as a "good week," Cam Newton seemed to strengthen his grip on the New England Patriots starting quarterback spot in a 35-0 win over the host Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

Newton started and finished 8-of-9 for 103 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions, playing three series before rookie Mac Jones took over.

Jones, the first-round pick from the University of Alabama, was also productive in going 13-of-19 for 146 yards over four series, with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Belichick has said multiple times that Newton is the starter, but added that whenever Jones might be ready to challenge and compete, he would evaluate that when it happens.

The Eagles didn't play most of their defensive starters, while the Patriots had most of their first-stringers playing through the first quarter -- and had a level of familiarity with the opponent from practicing against them for two days earlier in the week.

The Patriots will practice with the New York Giants on Wednesday and Thursday of next week in Foxborough, Massachusetts, before traveling to East Rutherford, New Jersey, to play them in their preseason finale on Aug. 29.