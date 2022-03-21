New Lane Closures on Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls

The ongoing work on the North Minnesota Avenue Improvements Project in Sioux Falls is bringing with it a new round of lane closures.

For the next several days, the southbound lanes and center turn lane of North Minnesota Avenue between Russell Street and Second Street will be closed to allow crews to reconstruct the street.

One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained in the existing northbound lanes. No left turns will be allowed from Minnesota Avenue onto side streets or driveways, and no parking will be allowed along Minnesota Avenue during construction.

The City of Sioux Falls says the entire project, which will run from Russell Street to 18th Street, will be completed by June of 2023.

attachment-North Minnesota Avenue Project Map loading...

Work on this project will include a new water main, new sanitary sewer, storm drainage improvements, concrete pavement, sidewalks, and streetscaping.

