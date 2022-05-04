New Movie Focuses on South Dakota’s Lakota Culture

A new film highlighting South Dakota's Lakota culture is in the final stages of production.

National Anthem is described by Deadline as a crime drama revolving around 'a gritty hunt for a valuable rare Lakota Native American Ghost Shirt. Some are hunting for fortune, others for personal freedom, while others simply want to return it properly to its home. No longer will the marginalized be ignored — all must learn to survive or else'.

The movie stars Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Eric Dane (Grey's Anatomy), Paul Walter Hauser (Kingdom, Cobra Kai), and pop singer Halsey. Native American activist Marcus Red Thunder serves as a consultant on the film.

National Anthem marks the directorial debut of poet and screenwriter Tony Tost, who was a writer and producer on the A&E and later Netflix television series Longmire (2012) and later created Damnation (2017) for USA Network and Netflix.

Despite being set in South Dakota, the film was actually shot in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

It is currently in post-production and no release date has been set.

